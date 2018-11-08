Double-track SHS students express anxiety

Some form one students of Senior High Schools running the double-track educational system in the Tema Metropolis have described their first term in school as very challenging.

According to them, they were unable to tackle all the topics in their various courses, a situation they are not happy about.

Chemu SHS, Tema Methodist Day SHS, Tema Manhean SHS, and Tema SHS are running the double track system in Tema while Our Lady of Mercy SHS that was supposed to run the system is currently running the single track due to very low admissions.

Miss Vanessa Yaader, a student of Chemu on the green track told the Ghana News Agency that she was saddened by their short stay in school as they commenced their SHS journey on September 11.

Miss Yaader added that they still had many topics to cover adding that her parents were considering paying for extra classes for her to acquire the needed knowledge before end of term examinations.

Master Moro Abdul Rashid, another student on the green-track, also complained of lack of text books for elective subjects.

Master Rashid added that the form one students did not have an Elective Chemistry tutor, a situation he described as bad and detrimental to the their education.

A staff of Chemu SHS speaking under condition of anonymity, said the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school had successfully taken good care of the first batch of students under the double-track system.

The staff further noted that, the period was very challenging but the teachers applied their maximum efforts in ensuring that the about 500 students on the track were given the needed tuition.

She appealed to government to consider some break for the non-teaching staff and administrators of the schools running the double-track system as they would not go on vacation.

Students of the green-track vacated on November 7 for the gold-track students to commence on November 10.

They would then join their mates on campus on January 4, 2019 to February 28th for revision and end of term exams, after which the gold-track would proceed on vacation while the green-track continues with their second term.

Source: GNA