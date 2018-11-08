Appiah includes Ayew brothers in 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash

James Kwasi Appiah, head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, has announced his 20-man squad for this month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

The Ayew brothers who have been left out of coach Appiah’s recent call-ups, have been named in squad to face the Walias, while captain Asamoah maintains his place in the squad despite being inactive for his Turkish club Kayserispor in recent matches.

Former West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) midfielder Majeed Ashimeru, has also earned a call up into the team, after his splendid form for Swiss side, St. Gallen, whilst Daniel Amartey would not make the squad after suffering a horrific injury with club side, Leicester City.

The Black Stars are expected to begin camping in Kenya on November 12, and face Ethiopia in the return leg on November 18, having defeated Ethiopia 5-0 in June last year at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Below is the list of players;

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England)

Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)

Source: GNA