IDEG urges government to set up District Development Fund

Mr Kwesi Jonah, a Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), has encouraged government to set up a District Development Fund (DDF) and an Urban Development Grant (UDG) to sustain local Assemblies under proposed local governance reform.

He said this was necessary because donors in the local governance sector were folding up, hence the need for such funds by the country for financial sustainability of the Assemblies.

Mr Jonah said this at a-two-day training on multiparty local governance reform in Accra for identifiable groups, individuals and the media by IDEG.

He said the funds could be linked to performance and compliance with the coordinating roles of Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) for effective local governance system.

Mr Jonah said the new local governance reform should be devoid of business as usual tendencies and expressed optimism that such mechanisms could guarantee financial viability of the Assemblies.

He also called for the doubling of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and building of capacities of the Assemblies to increase their Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

Mr Jonah said it was also important for staff of Local Government Service to support development initiatives of elected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives for rapid socioeconomic development.

He said political parties could also be supported to set up policy and research units, among others to take up development roles under the reform.

Participants were taken through the current decentralized local governance system, the need to reform or transform or both, among others.

Source: GNA