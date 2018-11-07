Coach Appiah to make changes for Ethiopia game

Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah is expected to hand call-ups to Jordan and Andre Ayew ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The Ayew brothers have been left out of coach Appiah’s recent call-ups having last featured for Ghana against Congo in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports reveals that, Daniel Amartey would not make the squad after suffering a horrific injury with club side, Leicester City whilst Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, had also maintained his place in the team despite his inconsistent outputs in recent times.

Frank Acheampong, would be recalled for the cagey encounter, after being overlooked from last month’s call-ups against Sierra Leone despite scoring 16 goals in the Chinese Super League.

Below is the list of expected players to be invited for the crucial game;

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati Zigi.

Defenders: Harrison Afful, Lumor Agbenu, Boye John, Kassim Nuhu, Jonathan Mensah, Andy Yiadom and Nicolas Opoku.

Midfielders: Kojo Asamoah, Wakasu Mubarak, Partey Thomas, Andre Ayew, Afriyie Acquah, Isaac Sackey, Christian Atsu, Nana Ampomah, Frank Acheampong.

Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Emmanuel Boateng, Abdul Majeed Warris, Richmond Boakye Yiadom.

Source: GNA