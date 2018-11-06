Court grants six bail over alleged GH¢224,000 theft

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday admitted six persons to bail in the sum of GH¢250,000.00 each with three sureties each for allegedly stealing a total GH¢224,518.77 from their employer.

Each of the sureties should earn not less than GH¢1,500.00.

The six all employees of Compangnie Francaise de l’Afrique Occidentale (CFAO) Equipment Ghana Limited in Accra are; Eugenia Assa Ofosu, the Administrator; Monica Kyei, the Cashier; and Alfred Ankomah, the Accountant.

The rest are: Eugene Asiamah, Credit Controller; Godfred Brako-Kusi, Accounts Officer; and Samuel Kweku Brown, a driver.

They have all have denied the charges and pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, falsification of accounts, conspiracy to steal, stealing, conspiracy to commit forgery and forgery of documents.

Ankomah, who is the accountant was additionally charged with abetment to stealing.

John Mensah the seventh accused is currently on the run.

The case has been adjourned to November 26.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah told the Court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye that Madam Josephine Opoku-Bekoe is the Human Resource Manager of CFAO and represents the company as the complainant.

The Prosecution said in September, this year, officials of the Company detected that the expenditure for the month was too high.

The company officials then analysed the accounts and other documents of the company to find out the cause of the high expenditure.

Chief Inspector Haligah said, they found out that a number of invoices, signatures and stamps were falsified. The local purchase booklets have been forged and false entries made in the cashier’s documents of names and phone number of non-existent employees who received various sums of money from the Company.

All the seven persons managed used false signatures, stamps and made false entries to get monies that were not due them from the Company, the Prosecution disclosed.

They succeeded in making away with GH¢224,518.77 from the Company’s coffers.

The Prosecution said based on these findings a formal complaint was made to the police which led to the arrest of Eugenia and Monica, they admitted the offence and mentioned the rest as their accomplices.

When the rest were also apprehended with the exception of Mensah. They admitted the various offenses in their caution statements, Chief Inspector Haligah said.

After investigations, they were processed and put before the Court.

Source: GNA