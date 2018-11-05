Trauma Surgical Emergency Unit of 37 Hospital to be temporarily closed

The Trauma surgical Emergency Unit of the 37 Military Hospital would be closed down temporarily from November, Monday 12, to allow for the periodic fumigation of the Unit to be carried out.

This was announced in a statement, signed by Commander Andy La-Anyane, on behalf of the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday.

The Unit, it said, would be opened for full operations on Monday, November 19, 2018, and urged the public and its clients to bear with the situation.

Trauma surgery focuses on the treatment and care of injuries caused by impact forces. They could be life-threatening injuries.

Source: GNA