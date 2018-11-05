Over 3,000 farmers benefit from PFJ in the KAPND – DCE

Over 3,000 farmers in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District have benefited from the government’s ‘Planting for Food and Jobs'(PFJ) Programme.

Speaking at the general meeting of the Kwawu Afram Plains North District Assembly at Donkorkrom, Mr Samuel Kena, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said a total of 2,410 bags of NPK, 93 bags of seed maize and 1,149 bags of urea were distributed to farmers in the district at subsidized prices by the government.

This, he explained, was to enable the farmers to produce on a large scale in order to increase their yield and incomes.

He said the project also provided vegetable seeds for interested farmers, especially the youths who would want to venture into agriculture.

Mr Kena expressed worry about rumours circulating around that coupons meant to be given out free to the farmers for the acquisition of farming input at subsidized rates were being sold to farmers by some field officers from the Agriculture Department of the Assembly.

Mr Kena cautioned that anyone who would be caught in that act would be dealt with according to the law.

The DCE called on the 2017 beneficiaries of the PFJ to do well to settle their indebtedness so that the initiative could be sustained.

Source: GNA