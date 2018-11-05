Mpohor to get cocoa and oil palm factories under 1D1F initiative

Mr Ignatius Assah Mensah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Mpohor, has said approval has been given to two entrepreneurs to establish cocoa and oil palm factories under the ‘One District, One Factory initiative’(1D1F) in the District.

The move forms part of the NPP government’s campaign pledge to create employment opportunities to alleviate the economic woes of Ghanaians.

Mr Assah Mensah highlighted this among other government’s flagship programmes during a town hall meeting at Mpohor.

The meeting was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Information in conjunction with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development as part of government’s efforts to explain policies, programmes and projects to the public.

Mr Assah Mensah said the District was bent on improving the living conditions of people with massive infrastructural development and social interventions.

Touching on government’s flagship programmes, the DCE said about 523 farmers were into maize and rice production under the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs project’ with the cultivation of 220 acres of rice, 1280 acres of maize and 550 acres of vegetables.

Under the ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development’, 98,000 seedlings have been supplied to farmers at Ayiem and 150,000 cocoa seedlings supplied to farmers at Adum Banson.

On employment, he said 150 young men and women have been employed and given appointment letters to start work by November 1,2018 under the National Builders Corps(NABCO).

Under the Ministry of Agriculture Afforestation project, he said 550 youth have so far been engaged for the green Ghana project with 10 people from the district employed by the Ghana Railway Company.

The DCE said 600 casual workers have been engaged in cocoa improved programme with 9 others engaged in the local government sector of the District Assembly.

Mr Assah Mensah said the Twyford Company Limited has employed 105 people from the district with 20 others employed by Zoomlion Ghana.

On developmental projects the DCE said the Assembly has completed a number of CHPS compounds, as well as the drilling and construction of mechanized boreholes.

He said a-16-seater toilet facility under the Ghana first programme is 60 per cent complete.

Mr Alex Kofi Agyekum, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpohor, used the occasion to donate 22 hair dryers to 22 hair dressers who had undergone training to initiate their businesses.

This brings to 53, the number of hair dryers given to hair dressers; seamstresses in the area have also been given 97 sewing machines to start up their work.

He said he would continue to assist individuals in apprenticeship training to become self-sufficient to mitigate the unemployment issue.

Mr. Agyekum said his outfit has acquired a pick-up van for nurses in the health sector as well as the construction of nurses quarters at Angoe which was 100 per cent complete.

Nana Kwaw Entsie II, the Omanhehe of Mpohor, appealed to his subjects to stay abreast with government policies and programmes and join in the effort to ensure their realisation.

Source: GNA