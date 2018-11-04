Huudu Yahaya urges delegates to elect competent candidates

Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, National Chairman Aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on delegates of the party to go beyond regional and ethnic considerations and elect competent candidates to lead the party to victory in the 2020 general elections.

Alhaji Yahaya, who was speaking with journalists in Tamale on Friday as part of his campaign tour of the Northern Region, said electing people based on their competences rather than regional balance and or tribal affiliations would help strengthen the party adding “this is also good for the country.”

His comment was a reaction to statements that it will not be politically wise to elect him, who is from the Northern Region as National Chairman of the NDC considering the fact that Former President John Mahama, who is also from the Northern Region, is highly likely to emerge Flagbearer of the NDC for the 2020 presidential elections.

Alhaji Yahaya said the National Delegates Conference of the NDC to be held later this month to elect national executives was a competitive election and candidates must be elected on merit to effectively steer the affairs of the party for victory in the 2020 elections.

He quizzes “If we say you are from this town, take this, you are from that town, take this, does that translate into quality?

He said “as a party, we need to put forward competent people to manage the country’s abundant natural resources to develop the country and create jobs for the youth.”

His campaign message focuses on the need for unity within the party, commitment to the values and principles of the party, and the need for delegates to look for competence in all the positions and vote accordingly.

Alhaji Yahaya, who has been in Ghanaian politics for 36 years, touted his commitment to the values and principles of the NDC saying he was resolute in his belief in the party calling on delegates “to look for commitment to the party” and elect same.

He said his administration, acting on the Constitution of the NDC, would deepen party integrity, ensure the party was strongly united and executives operated well as well as empower party members, strengthen discipline, and deepen party deliberations through regular national conferences.

He spoke about the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since assuming office in 2017 saying based on the expressions of the citizenry, the NPP government has disappointed the people.

Source: GNA