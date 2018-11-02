Proportion of renewable electricity reaches 38% in Germany

The proportion of electricity that is generated from renewable sources in Germany reached 38 per cent in the first nine months of 2018.

The figure has grown three percentage points since the same period of 2017, the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW) and the Federal Association of the Energy and Water Industry (BDEW) reported on Friday.

In the months of January, April and May, the proportion of renewable electricity climbed as high as 43 per cent, because these months were particularly windy and sunny.

If the fourth quarter has the average amount of wind, the proportion of renewable electricity for the whole year 2018 should remain at 38 per cent, the bodies said.

Source: dpa