Calls for due diligence on new regions not misplaced – Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli has reiterated calls on government to stay true to constitutional demands on regional reorganisation and consider region-wide polls on the creation of new regions.

He said the call for due diligence on the demand for new regions was in the interest of the people to ensure that they were not exploited or alienated.

Togbe Afede was addressing some chiefs and youth groups from across the region who paid a courtesy call on him at the Asogli Palace in Ho.

Togbe Afede who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, expressed worry over the silence of prominent voices from the Region on the creation of the proposed Oti Region.

“Our Parliamentarians are silent on the subject. Staunch Voltarians are also silent. They all must make their voices heard and I believe that your presence here today would encourage them,” he said.

Togbe Afede said all he sought was peace and development, saying, “we are one people”.

“I want our brothers from Oti to know that we have not declared war against them. We are one people. Peace, unity and coexistence is all we seek, and peace would always prevail in Volta”.

The Agbogbomefia was flanked by chiefs from Anlo, Mafi, Kpando, Alavanyo, Adaklu, Akpafu with some from the northern parts of the Region.

There were also representations of identifiable groups from the Region, including the “One Volta Forum” whose members had petitioned the Supreme Court on the process of the creation of Oti Region.

