Ghana Parliament condemns Khashoggi murder

Parliament has condemned the killing of Saudi national and Washington Post contributor, Jamal Khashoggi, in the Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

The parliamentarians, in their condemnation, described the assassination of the journalist as an atrocious crime.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, in a statement on the floor of the House, described the incident as shocking and an upfront to journalism and democracy, which should be condemned by all.

He urged Ghana’s Parliament to join the world to make its voice heard in registering its protest on the murder to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Deputy Majority Leader, called for an independent investigation into the killing, describing it as inhumane, barbaric and unthinkable for the journalist to be killed in a facility that is supposed to protect him and provide shelter to the oppressed.

She said she could not understand the motive behind the killing of a fellow human being by agents from Saudi Arabia and called for the Kingdom to be held accountable for the barbaric act.

Ms Adwoa Safo, in expressing her disgust, asked the following questions that needed to be answered by the Saudi authorities to bring justice to Jamal Khashoggi and his family.

“What actually happened inside the Saudi Consulate in Turkey, Istanbul? What happened to Khashoggi’s body? Why did Saudi authorities initially claim he had left the Consulate when he had not? How could the Crown Prince not know that something of that sort was happening?” She asked.

She also questioned whether the men detained by the Saudi authorities were actually the same men who were identified by the Turkish authorities, and why it took 17 days for Saudi officials to come out with that account.

Source: GNA