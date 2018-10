Rising energy prices pushed inflation in Germany in October to its highest level for 10 years.

Prices rose by 2.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2017, the Federal Office of Statistics in the city of Wiesbaden announced on Tuesday based on preliminary data.

The last time inflation was higher was in September 2008 when it stood at 2.8 per cent.

The monthly rise from September to October was 0.2 per cent, the office said.

