2020 Census to capture data on disability

The 2020 Population and Housing Census to be done by the Ghana Statistical Services, will for the first time capture data on disability.

The Statistical Service will be using the Washington Group of Questions, a set of questions on disability designed for census use in the survey of general population.

Some disabled persons’ organizations have lauded the move, but have called on the Statistical Service to streamline the questions to suit the Ghana situation to be able to capture data on specific disabilities such as Autism and Cerebral Palsy.

Mr Kwamena Dadzie-Denis, Chairman of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), told the Ghana News Agency that the disabled persons’ organizations will meet to come up with suggested questions that will help capture specific data on specific disabilities especially on children with disabilities.

Some officials of the Ghana Statistical Service also advised that the disabled persons’ organizations in Ghana should look at questionnaires that existed in other countries to make it easy for data analysis, saying, “There will be no need to capture data that cannot be properly analyzed.

The Washington Group of Questions was developed in response to article 31 of the Right on Persons with Disabilities, which obliges states to collect appraisal information to enable governments develop policies to give effect to the Convention

Source: GNA