Police arrests blogger for publishing false news about Lilwin

A female blogger known as “Candy’’ has been arrested by the Tesano Police, for publishing false news about popular Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as “Lil Win’’.

The blogger, on Monday posted a story on Ghsplash.com, which stated that, the Kumawood actor had knocked down someone, with his Chevrolet Camaro at the car park of the Ship House at Abeka Junction.

But information gathered by GNA Entertainment revealed that, no such incident occurred at the Car Park and this compelled the management the Despite Group of Companies to report the incident to the Tesano Police.

This prompted the arrest of the blogger, as she was remanded in police custody.

Both parties were made to write their statements to enable the police to conduct its investigations.

Recently, there was information about the death of the actor, which was eventually false.

Source: GNA