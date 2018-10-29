President off to Germany for G-20 Forum on Africa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Saturday to participate in the three-day conference on the G-20 Compact with Africa, taking place in Berlin, Germany, from October 29.

The President, on his way, made a stopover in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to confer with his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara, on bilateral and regional issues.

The Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated in 2017 under the German G-20 Presidency, to promote private investment in Africa, including infrastructure.

The 2018 Conference would bring together reform-minded African countries, international organisations and bilateral partners from G-20 and beyond to co-ordinate country-specific reform agendas, support respective policy measures and advertise investment opportunities to private investors.

Ghana, under the Compact, has signed a 100 million Euros bilateral Investment and Reform Partnership Agreement with Germany to promote private investment in renewable energy and vocational training.

Whilst in Germany, and on the sidelines of the conference, President Akufo-Addo would hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, as well as hold meetings with chief executive officers of German global enterprises; Volkswagen and Siemens, about their proposed investments in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo would, on Wednesday, October 31, deliver the keynote speech at the 18th International Economic Forum on Africa of the powerful Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), taking place in Paris, France.

The Forum would scrutinise the key topics of growth, employment, migration and development in the wake of Africa’s historic decision for closer integration.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

He will return to Ghana on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in the President’s absence.

Source: GNA