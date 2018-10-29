Home / General News / Minister directs Board to probe allegations against Maritime Authority boss

Minister directs Board to probe allegations against Maritime Authority boss

1 min ago General News, Lead Story

Kwame Owusu – GMA

The Board of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMU) has been directed to investigate allegations of impropriety levelled against the Mr Kwame Owusu, the Director General of the GMU.

The Minister of Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, issued a statement on Monday, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, announcing the directive.

The statement said: “My attention has been drawn to a number of allegations against the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr Kwame Owusu, which have gone viral on social media.

“As the sector Minister, with oversight responsibility over the Ghana Maritime Authority, I wish to indicate that I have directed the Board of the Authority to investigate the allegations and report to me for necessary action.”

