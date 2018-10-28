Home / Sports / Ghana wins bid to host 13th All African Games in 2023

Ghana wins bid to host 13th All African Games in 2023

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has confirmed that, Ghana has won the rights to host the 13th edition of the African Games in 2023 after beating Egypt in the bid process.

In a press statement signed by Mr. Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Minister of MOYS and copied to the GNA Sports, said, “Government is delighted” the country would host the Games in 2023.

“The monumental achievement was declared at the 3rd Specialized Technical Committee on Youth, Culture and Sports (STC-YCS) forum of the African Union Commission Ministers’ session in Algiers, Algeria, on Thursday, October 25,” the statement said.

“The Ministry believes this is a unique opportunity to rewrite the scripts of Ghana sports for the next century. The Ministry is committed to providing facilities for Ghana to host a successful tournament, as the continental sports event will be staged in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.”

The Games would also serve as qualifiers for the various disciplines for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Source: GNA

