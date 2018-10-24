Respect landowners – Judge advises traditional authorities

Ms Lydia Osei Marfo, a Circuit Court judge, has appealed to Authorities especially traditional rulers and local council staff, to contact land owners for proper negotiation when they needed land for development projects.

She urged them avoid entering forcibly into such lands, without the prior permission of the owners.



The Judge made the appeal when three suspects,: Padmore Ofori, Otu Acheampong and Abdul Ramadan Osman, all farmers at Papease appeared before the Court, on suspicion that they had caused damage to plantain suckers valued GH¢1,000.00, being property of Mr Yaw Adu Gyimah, a retired Commissioner of Police at Papease near Kwaman in the Sekyere Central District in Ashanti region without permission.



Inspector Peter Konlan, prosecuting, told the Court that on October 9, 2018 at about 9.30 am, the accused persons were mandated by Nana Osei Marfo II, the Chief of Papease and his elders to assist one Mr Kodua, a Town & Country Planning officer, to re- zone a parcel of land and demarcate it for projects at Papease.



He said in order to pave way for the project, the accused persons destroyed plantain suckers on the land on the orders of the Traditional Authorities.



He said Mr Adu Gyimah was later on informed by the caretaker of the farm after, which a complaint was made to the Kwamang Police, leading to the arrest of the accused.



After police investigation, the accused persons were charged with the offence.



They pleaded not guilty and the Court granted them bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with a surety each and ordered them to inform the traditional rulers to see Mr Adu Gyimah, the owner of the land for negotiation, after which they should re-appear before it on November, 8 2018 for hearing.



Source: GNA