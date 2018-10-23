Revenue defaulters will pay 30% penalty – AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said business and property owners who have defaulted in the payment of revenue will pay 30 per cent on all monies owned it.

It advised institutions, property owners and other businesses to leave previous receipt of any payment of revenue behind when leaving their premises for their own interest to avoid any embarrassment.

Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said they had embarked on a special Revenue Mobilisation exercise to collect all monies from their defaulters.

He said the AMA would not relent in it its efforts to improve and ensure maximisation of revenue to meet its development targets.

Mr Ankrah said the Local Government Act 936 mandates the Assemblies to institute penalties on all monies owned them and called on individuals and corporate institutions to abide by the decision to enhance development in the city.

“People should not see the collection of tolls, rates, and other monies by the Assemblies as a form of punishment since such monies would be used for the construction of roads, markets, schools and the provision of other social amenities,” he said.

Mr Ankrah said property owners should note that the AMA revenue collectors would be working during early hours of the day and on weekends to ensure efficient revenue generation to improve the living conditions of the people.

Source: GNA