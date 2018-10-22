NDC expresses fear over decline in food production  

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday expressed fear over potential decline of food production in the country and appealed to the government to address pertinent challenges facing farmers and the agricultural sector in general.

According to the Party, the army worm infestation had resurfaced and devastating large maize farms and crops, not only in Brong-Ahafo, but parts of the country which required realistic intervention to eliminate the army worms and save the farms.

At a news conference in Sunyani, the NDC said it was also disappointed in the government on the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs), which it believed was a laudable policy that could increase national food production.

Mr. Francis Atta Kusi, spokesman and the Sunyani East Constituency Secretary of the NDC said the way the fall army worms (FAWs) were infesting maize farms required urgent intervention.

According to him, the army worm infestations are widespread in Nkoranza North and Techiman North Districts as well Atebubu-Amantin, Sunyani, Nkoranza South and Techiman South Municipalities.

“You are all aware that the 2017/2018 approved budget for the PfFJs and the army worm control was GH¢25 million. So what has happened to the money” he questioned.

Flanked by other constituency executives, Mr. Kusi called on the government to expedite action for the disbursement of the money so that affected farmers would easily access pesticides and other agro-chemicals to fight the worms.

He indicated that as the largest opposition political party, the NDC could not sit unconcerned on issues bordering the agricultural sector which employed majority of Ghanaians and contributed largely to the Gross Domestic Product.

He alleged because the PfFJs programme was unattractive, many of the unemployed youth had no desire to register and engage in farming, as an economic activity.

Source: GNA