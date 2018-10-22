Danish Prime Minister gives utmost respect to journalists and all those who fight corruption

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Lars Rasmussen today says he gives utmost respect to journalists and all those who are sticking it out and fighting corruption around the world.

Speaking at the opening of the International Anti-Corruption Conference being held in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, he spoke about how the Danish public is in shock following reports of money laundering which has hit the country in recent times. “We are not perfect, and we are shocked,” he said.

He said Danish society is shocked by the large scale money laundering and fraud that has been uncovered in the country – a country known for a long time for low levels of corruption.

“The fight against corruption is important. Utmost respect to journalists and all others who are fighting corruption. Denmark is on your side,” he said.

Other speakers including Ulla Ulla Pedersen Tørnæs, the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, noted that zero tolerance to corruption is vital to ensure sustainable development and to reach the Social Development Goals (SDGs). “We need global commitments and lasting solutions,” she said.

Speaker after speaker called for a united front and action in the fight against corruption which has been noted to have devastating effects on countries and peoples around the resulting in poverty and widening inequality.

The 18th edition of the International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) from October 22 to 24, 2018 will be attended by about 2000 participants including heads of state, civil society actors, the private sector and journalists.

Holding under the theme: Together for development, peace and security: Now is the time to act, the main objective of the conference is to tackle corruption.

According to the International Monetary Fund, globally close to $2 trillion is lost to corruption through bribes, and that costs economies of countries, including hampering growth and exacerbating poverty.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi, in Copenhagen, Denmark

