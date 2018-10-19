Two die, 15 injured in renewed clash between Japekrom and Drobo

Two persons have lost their lives and 15 others including a-year old child have sustained gunshot wounds in a renewed clash between two neighbouring towns, Japekrom and Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Residents in the two towns are living in fear and panic, whilst socio-economic activities have come to a standstill because schools have closed down and movement of persons and vehicles have ceased.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday in Sunyani that the clash resulted from a protracted dispute over some communal issues between the two towns.

The Regional Police PRO said there was a heavy Police-Military personnel presence in the two towns to maintain law and order and to protect lives and properties.

Chief Inspector Oppong narrated that one of the deceased, 42-year old ‘Wofa’ (Uncle) Atta Sina, the Mmranteehene (youth leader) of Japekrom died on Wednesday afternoon from a gunshot.

He explained the late youth leader was leading a group of people, including chiefs back home from a riverside, where they had gone to perform rituals as part of activities marking the upcoming annual ‘Munufie’ Yam festival, when the shooting incident allegedly triggered by an alleged irate youth of Drobo happened.

Chief Inspector Oppong said all the injured persons had been sent to the Sampa Government Hospital for treatment and the bodies of the deceased had also been deposited at the Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

He said no arrest had yet been made, but the security personnel in the area would be maintained to bring the situation under control.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the Police had started thorough investigations to arrest the perpetrators of the offense to face the law.

Source: GNA