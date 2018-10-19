Bawumia attends Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit in London

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, left Accra for London to attend the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit, taking place at the United Kingdom (UK) from October 23, an official statement has said.

The two-day Summit is being organised by the Ghana High Commission in the UK, in collaboration with the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre (GIPC).

The Summit, under the theme: “Mobilising for Ghana Beyond Aid”, is expected to showcase Ghana as one of the best investment destinations in Africa and help Government attract strategic and development funds and investments for key projects.

It is also to match local businesses with international partners and Investors.

These were announced in a news statement issued by Mr Frank Agyei-Twum, the Communications Director at the Office of the Vice President, in Accra, on Friday.

The statement said executives from some of the largest global firms, Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Fund Managers, Investment Bankers and other business leaders from across the globe would attend the meeting to provide a networking opportunity with potential Investors and various Government Officials.

It said the Vice President would meet with the Secretary of the UK’s Department for International Development (DfID), Right Honourable Penny Mordaunt MP; meet with Westminster Businesses, and attend a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Ahead of the Summit, the Vice President would interact with the Ghanaian Community in the UK on Saturday, October 20, and deliver a lecture on Ghana’s Digitisation towards the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda, at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) on Monday, October 22.

Vice President Bawumia would return to Ghana on Thursday, October 25.

Source: GNA