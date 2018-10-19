Akufo-Addo re-appointed Co-Chair of UN SDGs Eminent Group of Advocates

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been re-appointed by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to serve as Co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) Advocates for an additional two years.

He was first appointed as Co-Chair of the SDG’s Advocates, along with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in April 2017 with a two-year mandate that ends in December 2018.

With the re-appointment, President Akufo-Addo would continue to serve in that capacity for another two-year term.

The letter from the UN Secretary General to President Akufo-Addo stated that “given your strong commitment to the 2030 Agenda, it gives me great pleasure to invite you to remain as co-chair of the SDGs Advocates for an additional two years, until 31 December 2020.”

In response to the letter from the UN Secretary-General, dated 17th October, 2018, the President expressed appreciation for the trust and confidence that the Secretary General had reposed in him to continue working with his fellow Advocates towards the accelerated realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The SDG Advocates consists of 17 eminent persons assisting the UN Secretary-General in the campaign to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by world leaders in September 2015.

With a mandate to support the Secretary-General in his efforts to generate momentum and commitment to achieve the SDGs by 2030, the Advocates have been working to promote the universal sustainable development agenda, to raise awareness of the integrated nature of the SDGs, and to foster the engagement of new stakeholders in the implementation of these Goals.

Source: GNA