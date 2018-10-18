Africa failing due to hypocrisy in combating corruption – Very Rev Bruce

Africa should demonstrate commitment and the political will in the fight against corruption – the Very Reverend Solomon Bruce, a Minister of Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), has said.

“Our anti-corruption crusades lack credibility due to double standards in their implementation. The very people professing to fight such canker are behind the looting of state coffers,” he remarked.

“Leaders charged to protect the public purse out of greed tend to compromise on their duties and responsibilities, thus, plunging the ordinary citizenry into a state of hopelessness”.

Very Rev. Bruce, in-charge of the Atonsu-Agogo Circuit of MCG, who was addressing the congregation at the “2018 Traditional Day” of the Church in Kumasi, said the continent has all the resources needed for a healthy living for mankind.

“The Africa is not poor. Why are we wallowing in abject poverty?” he quizzed, and pointed out that public officers caught in corrupt acts ought to be punished severely for breach of the law, to serve as a deterrent.

The event instituted last year is a day set aside to re-ignite African consciousness within the Christian set-up.

In view of this, every aspect of the church service, including the costumes worn by members, interior decor, music and the entire worship session, is characterized by the African cultural heritage.

This year’s occasion saw the members being taken through various lectures, demonstrations and other live activities, especially in the area of the drama and performing arts, staged in the African sense.

Very Rev. Bruce said the programme was part of measures by the leadership to enable members identify with the church, and also to rekindle enthusiasm amongst the people as they sought to protect their rich cultural norms and values.

The MCG recently celebrated 180 years of its advent in Kumasi, Ghana’s oldest city, and the leadership is embarking on a number of initiatives and reforms to make the church more relevant to the contemporary African Christian.

The Methodist Minister said Christianity does not abhor the promotion of one’s tradition and culture, because the religion preaches all-inclusiveness.

“It is not within anyone’s mandate to look down upon a church member on the basis of his or her race, language, traditional costume and delicacy, amongst others,” he noted.

Source: GNA