Detailed handing over notes were presented to the witness – Nutsukpui

Mr Benson Nutsukpui, the Counsel for Seidu Agongo, the CEO of Agricult Ghana Limited told an Accra High Court that a detailed handing over note was prepared for Dr Franklin Manu Amoah, the first witness in the case.

He said the handing over note was prepared by one Dr Anim Kwapong, the former Acting Executive Director of Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) to Dr Amoah on his second coming as the Executive Director of CRIG.

In a further cross-examination, Dr Amoah denied ever receiving any notes from the former Acting Executive Director, saying “when l enquire from him, he told me he was directed to handover the notes to Mr Joseph Aidoo, the CEO of COCOBOD.

Dr Opuni and Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretence, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by public officer and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have pleaded not guilty and have been granted a GH¢300,000.00 each self-recognisance bail by the Court.

When asked, whether he was given a paper, which contain the State of the Agro-chemicals as at February, 2017, the witness said “when l took over from Dr Anim, l asked him for the handing over notes but the answer he gave was that, he was directed to hand over to the CEO of COCOBOD.”

The witness said, he made some follow ups to see whether he could have the notes and any other information but he did not.

Mr Nutsukpui pointed to the witness that Dr Kwapong prepared a detailed handing over notes with all the pages signed but in a sharp contrast the Executive Director of CRIG denied, saying, “ My Lord l have not cited any handing over note”.

When asked, whether he knew how many Codapec High Tech Agro- products that were not renewed for the 2015/ 16 season, the witness said he would not be able to know, since he was not at post and had not cited any report.

“Do you know Lithovit Fertilizer is also one of the Codapec High Tech Agro products,” the lawyer asked, but Dr Amoah said “My Lord I will not know, in that shortly after the certificate was issued from Germany l was transferred to COCOBOD and was not privy to any report and procurement documents.”

He said it was during the transitional period that l got to know that COCOBOD purchase the Lithovit Fertilizer from Agricult Ghana Limited.

The Court presided over by Justice Clemence Honyenugah, an Appeal Court Judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge adjourned the case to Monday October 22, for the second accused to continue his cross examination.

Source: GNA