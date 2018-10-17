AGI urges stakeholders to embrace reforms in the public sector

The Vice Chairperson of the Eastern/Volta Regions branch of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Mrs Lucy Tenkorang has made a passionate appeal to all relevant stakeholders to embrace government’s efforts to reform the public sector.

“Much as the public sector reforms is needed and a welcome strategy too often than not the implementation and enforcement of rules and procedures leave much to be desired as experienced from the past has shown,’’ she said.

Mrs Tenkorang said this at the mini sensitization launch of the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS), 2018-2023 for over 100 participants from the Eastern and the Volta Regions at Koforidua.

The reform strategy is a mechanism that introduces innovations, in terms of modernizations, innovations and professionalism for the improvement of institutions and process.

She then indicated the private sectors commitment to support the vision of the President to build a Ghana Beyond Aid, however, this will not be realized should the public sector remained inefficient.

She said a vibrant private sector coupled with an efficient public sector would lead to a steady pace of development and therefore the two cannot be separated.

“It is about time the public sector sees the private sector as a strong ally not be antagonistic to it,” she said.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour said despite this reforms the public sector continues to have challenges which if not properly curtailed will undermine the effectiveness of the sector highlighting some of its setbacks such as poor performance and time management, poor documentation and reporting ,indiscipline , absenteeism and lateness.

He noted that “Ghana has a long way to go but we can get there in the shortest possible time if you and I can change our attitudes and the mentality with which we work at our work places”.

He then called on the citizenry to have a new paradigm of mentality and be disciplined at their various work places.

Mr Darfour said the private sector played important role in the socio economic development and generally acknowledged as the engine of growth, but the private sector can achieve very little in terms of growth and development without the complementary role of the public sector.

He was certain that the right application of the concept of the new public sector reform strategies could change people’s attitudes towards work, achieve developmental goals and position workers better.

Source: GNA