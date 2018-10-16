YEA engages 15,000 youth across the country  

A total of 15,000 youth have been engaged under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in the country, Mr Michael Osei Boateng, the Brong-Ahafo Director of the Agency, has said.

He said the agency intended to introduce new modules – youth in mines, youth in sports, and youth in prisons, so that more of the teeming unemployed youth would be engaged to enhance their socio-economic livelihood.

Mr Osei said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on the sidelines of separate ceremonies to present uniforms to newly recruited Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North and Sunyani Municipalities.

He said more than 200 of the CPAs had been engaged in the Tano North Municipality advised them to be disciplined and avoid alcoholism.

Mr Mohammed IBN Ahmed, the Sunyani Municipal Director of the YEA, said this year alone the agency has engaged 88 youth under the CPA module.

Source: GNA