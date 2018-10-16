Ghana hosts week-long South Africa cultural season

Ghana will from October 15 -20, host South Africa’s cultural season as part of efforts to promote regional integration and to support efforts towards the expansion of trade of Africa’s cultural goods and services.

This year’s cultural season, the first time that South Africa is presenting a programme, will also mark the centenary of Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu.

It would be celebrated through music, dance, fashion and design, exhibition, craft, mural and other cultural expressions.

Ms. Maggie Makhotso Sotyu, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, reiterated the need for promoting Africa’s culture as serve the unifying factor.

“We have a golden thread that links us all as brothers and sisters. It is through culture that we are able to articulate and reflect the wishes and aspirations of the people for a united continent; let us always remember that the ties that bind us are greater than what separates us.

“Let’s unite and celebrate our unique African identity,’’ said Ms. Sotyu in a statement issued by the Department of Arts and Culture.

Dr. Zimblim Iddi, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, said the programme was in line with government’s agenda to build on the strong cultural bilateral relationship.

“It is to deepen the process of Africanism through culture,” adding that it would be a week of fun and education.

He said plans are already underway to have Ghana week in South Africa.

Ms Sotyu is leading a delegation of South African artists which include Berita, Chef Citron Khumalo, Zwai Bala, Mafikizolo, Mbuso Khoza, Brenda Mtambo among many others as they showcase the country’s artistic talents and to create an inter-cultural and inter-generational dialogue between Ghana and South Africa.

The programme, which forms part of South Africa’s government socio-economic agenda, will contribute in the implementation of the African Union Charter for African Cultural Renaissance and African Union Agenda 2063, which both elaborates the importance of Africa’s total emancipation and development as well as a call for the unite in Africa’s cultural diversity.

Source: GNA