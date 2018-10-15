Youth asked to chart new path towards national growth and stability

Dr. Ezanetor Rawlings, Member of Parliament for the Klottey-Korley Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has urged the youth to strive to chart a new path of sincere dedication, towards the country’s progress.

“Be brave enough, stand as a group and say we are not going down this path. We are going to do the right thing and change the scope of politics.”

Dr. Rawlings, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, after she received the Eighth Young Role Model in Politics and Governance award, at the “Young Professionals Transformational Leadership Conference and Young Professionals Role Model Award 2017”, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

This year’s conference was under the theme, “Mentoring Africa’s Young Leaders for Africa’s Transformation.”

She said currently, excessive partisan behaviour “is dividing us as a society. We are not doing things that are right and we are not shunning the wrong things because we say it is politics”.

The Klottey-Korley Constituency MP, said retrogressive behaviour, such as the use of abusive language on our airwaves, and the encouragement of corrupt and improper practices in the name of politics had to be brought to an end, for the sake of the nation’s growth.

“If we use partisanship and politics to destroy our society instead of building it, then we are in effect, failing,” she observed.

Dr. Rawlings said one group of people that held hope for the country’s progress and turn over towards the right path for sustainable growth was the youth.

“The youth are numerous and can put their numbers to good use,” the MP observed.

Dr. Rawlings, urged young people to first strive for success through honest labour, and move away from the get ‘rich quick’ attitude which did not attract true prosperity.

“Do it the proper way and in turn ensure, that those in governance would also do the right thing,” she said.

Dr. Rawlings observed that the nation’s progress and stability would be much more certain and definite, once the youth, became zealous and honest watchdogs of the society

Mr. Andy Osei Okrah, President of the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), organisers of the programme, said after several years of independence, there was an urgent need, to accelerate the nation’s socio-economic development.

He said it was unfortunate to observe, that whilst Africa was largely portrayed as a continent be-devilled with lack, “it is sad to realise that some continental challenges are self-induced.”

Mr. Okrah said for a continent, which was naturally endowed with resources and an equal measure of human capital, it was possible to foster progress and growth.

“Africa would certainly be better if we did some introspection, in a bold attempt to re-write our history, “he noted, adding, “perhaps Africa’s legal and governance regulatory frame-work, regarding innovation, leadership and entrepreneurship, needs an overhaul.”

The YPYC is a network of young professionals and youth, who seek to connect and engage in discussions relevant to leadership, entrepreneurship and professional enhancement towards leadership.

The YPRM Award is an annual leadership excellence award to recognise individuals and organisations who demonstrate superior leadership, both personally and professionally, towards youth and national development.

Source: GNA