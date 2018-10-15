MDPI to introduce programmes to transform and ensure productivity

The Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI), an agency under the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations will soon be introducing training programmes to transform and ensure high productivity at all levels.

The first, would be a two-day intensive special training programme dubbed: “Anticipatory Skills Training”, targeting at Chief Executives to enable them detect and take steps to address unfamiliar challenges to ensure effective and efficient management productivity of their various offices.

Mr Kweku Odame-Takyi, Director-General of MDPI, disclosed this at a breakfast meeting in Accra organised by the agency to orient heads of government agencies on their activities and vision as a market leader in the development of productivity improvement strategies and the promotion of best management practices.

“As we progress and push to attaining productivity, organisations may encounter new challenges, and this training is to equip leaders with new approach and skills to wade through these new challenges”, he added.

He hinted that beginning from next year, the agency would also introduce a two-week Executive Development programme for Board Chairs, Chief Executives Officers, their deputies and Chief Directors on cooperating governance and productivity.

As part of the programme, he mentioned that the participants would spend three days in Accra, and one week to travel to abroad to meet international speakers and management experts to interact, learn from and share ideas.

Mr Odame-Takyi, stated that the agency had developed other trainings to prepare professionals to take up management positions.

The agency he said was poised to become a centre of excellence by organising management training programmes, conferences, workshops and seminars for personnel from all sectors of industry and commerce in various fields to ensure productivity.

He appealed to public and private agencies to patronise the various services of MDPA including General Management, Financial Management, Industrial Engineering, Project Management, Marketing Management, Transport Management, Agricultural Management, and Construction Business Management.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations stated that the country had embarked on an ambitious developmental drive by envisioning a nation beyond aid, being established as the financial, educational, industrial and technology hub of the sub-region.

“To achieve these targets, we require an investment in manpower skills and knowledge that would mobilise and manage available resources in a most efficient manner.

“The MDPI is seeking to reposition itself to provide the best human resources equipped to move the nation and continent beyond relying on aid assistance for basic sustenance and survival,” he noted.

In view of the foregoing, he said the institute had commenced activities to improve service delivery and cement itself as a go-to authority in management and productivity training and services in the country.

Mr Baffour Awuah called on stakeholders to actively engage MDPl to benefit from the services on offer and contribute to the current revitalization process.

Source: GNA