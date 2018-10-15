GRA begins Cargo Tracking Note implementation today

The Ghana Revenue Authority has served notice that the implementation of the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) policy would begin on Monday, 15th October 2018.

A statement signed by the Commissioner-General Mr Emmanuel Nti said the intervention was to provide greater scrutiny of major imports for both valuation and security management purposes.

“From Monday, 15th October, 2018 importers whose imports, from records, exceed thirty-six (36) Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) per year, will be required to obtain a CTN Number in the country of export,” the statement said.

“This means, any importer who imports less than 36 TEUs per year is exempt from CTN compliance. Further, businesses that import more than

36 TEUs per year but can demonstrate that the nature of their imports and their turnovers make them small importers will also be exempt,” the statement added.

The statement said the exemptions are to ensure that small and medium scale importers, mostly petty traders, market women and men, small distributors, and other small to medium businesses are free from the requirements of this intervention.

It said government would monitor closely the implementation of the important customs management tool with a view to learning the needed lessons and adjusting the scope and mechanics of the policy to achieve both the valuation and security enhancement objectives of the intervention.

“We thank all stakeholders for their cooperation as Ghana Customs prepares towards the rollout of this national exercise,” the statement added.

Source: GNA