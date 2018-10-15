Ghana to start e-waste tax in November 

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is to undertake origin inspection, verification, and collection of receipts of advanced Eco-Levy on electrical and electronic equipment imported to the country.

From the November 1, 2018 all electrical and electronic equipment and tyres exported to Ghana would have to be registered on the e- environmental platform deployed by Societe General de Sureillance SA (SGS).

This would enable the exporters to create e-environmental declaration forms listing the goods to be supplied under a specific consignment as well as to proceed with the payment of the advance eco levy.

The objective of the Eco-Levy is to control and manage the disposal of electrical and electronic waste and tyres imported into the country, in accordance with Section 21 of the Hazardous and Electronic Waste Control and Management Act, 2016 (Act 917).

SGS has been designated by Government as an External Service Provider to collect advanced the Eco-Levy on behalf of the nation.

SGS is also mandated to carry out a physical inspection and verification at the country of export of any used and waste electrical and electronic products and tyres for shipment effective November 1, 2018.

The Ministry of Environment Science Technology and innovation (MESTI) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would ensure that the confirmation by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority of payment of applicable Eco-levy on products to SGS prior to the release of the products from the control of customs.

The statement said MESTI and EPA would liaise with and involve the relevant ministries, departments and agencies to guarantee that incoming shipments of products under the SGS Renovo TM service, as listed in the 5th Schedule of ACT 917 shall not be cleared from customs without an electronic environmental declaration form approval or clearance certificate.

SGS would collect the advance Eco-levy on all electrical and electronic equipment and tyres exported to Ghana, based on the polluter pays principle and the extended producer responsibility in respect of items specified in the 5th Schedule of ACT 917 and accordance with the defined prevailing rates per the various items.

The importers of electrical and electronic equipment to the country are responsible to inform their suppliers and exporters of the mandatory nature of the programme and of the requirement to register on the e- environment platform deployed by SGS.

“No consignment shall be cleared from the customs without an electronic environmental declaration approval or clearance certificate,” the statement said.

Source: GNA