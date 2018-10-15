Father jailed 10 years for impregnating daughter 

A 42-year-old farmer, Collins Boadi, who impregnated his own daughter and aborted the pregnancy, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Asamankese Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ato Gand, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Ayitey Armah-Tetteh that Boadi and the daughter lived at Sikaniasem near Topremang .

On September 26, the police had a tip off that the accused had impregnated his own daughter.

Upon receipt of this information, the Akwatia Police led by the District Police Commander proceeded to Sikaniasem and arrested the accused person and sent him to the station.

The daughter was not in the village at the time and her father led the police to locate her.

In his cautious statement, the accused denied the offence, but his daughter told the Police that her father had sex with her for the first time when she was 16 years old.

The wife of the accused, who is mother of the girl, got to know of the relationship between the father and her daughter but they managed to resolve the issue.

However, in January this year, the wife of the accused travelled with her mother to a healing centre and the accused took advantage of the absence of his wife and started having sex with his daughter again and impregnated her.

Realizing that his daughter was pregnant, the accused prepared a concoction, a mixture of plants and alcohol and administered it to her to drink resulting in abortion of the pregnancy.

He then threatened her not to mention it to anyone else he would kill her, the police narrated.

Source: GNA