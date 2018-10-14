Ghana to host International Cycling competition in Upper East Region

The Upper East Region is scheduled to host fifteen countries in an international cycling competition.

The competition, Union Cycling International 2.2 (UCI) dubbed “TOUR DU FASO” falls within the rankings of world body with more than 80 cyclists, drawn from fifteen countries from Europe and Africa, would commence on October 27 and end on October 28.

The maiden edition race, would start on October 27, from Manga in Burkina Faso and enter Ghana through the Paga Border in the Upper East Region to Bolgatanga, while the second phase of the event would take off on October 28, from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region and end at Po, in Burkina Faso.

Mr Iddrisu Badiako Ahmed, Director in charge of the Upper East Regional Sports Council disclosed this at the maiden committee planning meeting of the event at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region and said the event would cover about 155 kilometers space for the first race.

Mr Ahmed said the motive for the event was to promote, foster and deepen relations between sister African countries through cycling and open up a liberal border relationship as members of West African states through the power of sports.

Mr Ahmmed said the participants drawn from seven West African countries, two Central African countries and one each from North and East Africa would take part in the competition adding that, other participants would come from Europe including Belgium, Netherlands, France, and Germany.

Mr Ahmed called on members of the general public, especially motorists to cooperate with the competitors, adding that on seeing the cyclist, owners of livestock such as cattle, goats and other animals should confine them to avoid accident and ensure that the competition ends successfully.

