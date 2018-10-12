Sierra Leone government reacts to FIFA suspension

The Government of Sierra Leone, has upheld their decision to suspend Miss. Isha Johasen, President and Mr. Christopher Karama, General Secretary of the Sierra Leone Football Association for acts of corruption.

This comes against the decision of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), to suspend Sierra Leone for government interference.

FIFA insists that, the return of Sierra Leone into the Association would depend on the restoration of the two officials into their positions.

Sierra Leone was unable to honour their 2019 African Cup Nations qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana, after Africa’s football governing body, Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) declared that, Sierra Leone did not meet the conditions for the lifting of a suspension imposed on the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

The Government of Sierra Leone upheld their decision on suspending Sierra Leone Football Association duo despite FIFA’s suspension of the West African country for government interference in football activities.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Sports for Sierra Leone, the suspension of the two top football officials, was upheld in line with Anti-Corruption Act, as indicated by the Anti-corruption Commission, adding that it would engage FIFA to resolve the seeming impasse.

