Germany sentences transport official in archive collapse that killed two

An employee of Cologne’s public transport company was handed a suspended sentence on Friday for his role in the collapse of Cologne’s historic archive building nearly a decade ago, in which two people were killed.

Three members of a construction firm who were also charged with negligent homicide and hazardous building practices were acquitted. The public transport official received an 8-month suspended sentence.

The 2009 collapse is believed to have been caused by construction work on a nearby metro line. It killed two residents of neighbouring buildings and destroyed dozens of apartments.

Prosecutors argued the collapse was caused by faulty construction work.

Source: dpa