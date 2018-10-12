Home / Africa/International / Germany sentences transport official in archive collapse that killed two

Germany sentences transport official in archive collapse that killed two

1 min ago Africa/International Leave a comment

An employee of Cologne’s public transport company was handed a suspended sentence on Friday for his role in the collapse of Cologne’s historic archive building nearly a decade ago, in which two people were killed.

Three members of a construction firm who were also charged with negligent homicide and hazardous building practices were acquitted. The public transport official received an 8-month suspended sentence.

The 2009 collapse is believed to have been caused by construction work on a nearby metro line. It killed two residents of neighbouring buildings and destroyed dozens of apartments.

Prosecutors argued the collapse was caused by faulty construction work.

Source: dpa

Check Also

Equality of political power by gender better in Ghana than Britain – Social Progress Index

Ghana has outperformed the Great Britain, in areas such as Freedom  of religion, Equality of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions

wordpress theme powered by jazzsurf.com

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved