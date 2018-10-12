Deputy Public Prosecutor takes over case docket of murdered MP

The Police on Thursday said the case docket of the murdered Member of Parliament for Abuakwah North, J.B. Danquah-Adu is now before the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu said he personally went to the Attorney General’s office to enquire about the status of advice on the murdered MP docket and he was told that the docket was being handled by the DPP.

Chief Inspector Apoirsornu, who held brief for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amega, currently on leave, said the Police was waiting for the said advice.

The case, which has been moved before a relieving judge, Ms Efua Sackey, was adjourned to October 25.

Daniel Asiedu, a.k.a. sexy dondon and Vincent Bosso a.k.a. junior agogo are being held for the death of the MP in the year 2016 at his residence, Shiashie.

Asiedu and Bosso are being held on the charge of abetment of crime.

Additionally, Asiedu has been charged with murder. The court has not taken the plea of the two suspects and they have been lawfully remanded into custody.

Source: GNA