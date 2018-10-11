Accra sports stadium pitch ready for AWCON

The football pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium, is near completion ahead of the 2018 Total Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be hosted by Ghana.

The re-grassing of the pitch, which started months ago by Green Grass Technology (GGT), has taken shape, looking greener than before.

According to the workers, the pitch was ready for use adding that, it was 90% complete, with the goal post and corner flags to be fixed to round up the project.

The score board, was also near completion, whilst the chairs at the stands have been repainted, with broken ones replaced.

The 11th African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) is fixed for November 17 to December 1, 2018 with eight African Countries participating.

Source: GNA