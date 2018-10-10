Ghana Energy Awards open nominations

The nominations for the 2018 Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) has opened for players in the country’s Energy sector, particularly, to exceptional entrepreneurs, executives, managers and professionals in both public and private sectors from now till October 26.

The nominations is also open to international companies with notable achievements in energy business, experience and innovation, vision, leadership and community involvement.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on November 30, 2018, in Accra.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Henry Teinor, the Director of GEA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.

The Awards Scheme is an industry-owned initiative being executed in partnership with the Energy Commission, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Association of Oil Marketing Companies and the Chamber of Petroleum Consumer with endorsement from the Ministry of Energy and the World Energy Council, Ghana.

According to the statement, the award is organised by the Energy Media Group and CH-Business Consulting, aimed at recognising the achievements and successes of corporate entities and individuals within the country’s energy sector; particularly, identifies the efforts, innovation and excellence of these stakeholders within the industry whose services and experiences have addressed numerous challenges in the country.

Superintended over by a carefully hand-picked awarding panel, he said the awards consider industry players who exhibit exemplary leadership in the sector that resulted in solutions to the different problems confronting the country.

The statement said this year’s Awards offers 19 categories for both organizations and individuals; the Energy Personality of the Year (Male and Female), Chief Executive of the Year (Power and Petroleum), and Industry Leadership award (Power and Petroleum).

Others are, the Energy Company of the Year (Power, Petroleum and Renewable), and the Energy Institution of the Year, the Rising Star Award-Individual, Best Energy Reporter of the year, Emerging Energy Company of the year, and Innovation Project of the year.

The rest are, Off-grid Energy Solution of the year, Strategic deal of the year, Energy Efficient organization of the year (Private and Public), Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the year, Excellence in power generation, Energy Consultancy Services Company of the year, Energy Business Leadership Award, Best Local Content Compliance Company of the year and the Brand of the year.

According to the statement, the winners for this year will be chosen by a judging panel that includes former national regulators, legislators, heads of major energy companies and leading analysts.

The judging process will rely on the expertise of an impartial panel of international energy experts, whose background and experience include regulation, policy making, corporate leadership, trading and strategic consulting.

The maiden event in 2017, graced by Mr John Peter Amewu, the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, brought together about 300 industry players from government and corporate organisations in the sector.

Twenty outstanding individuals and companies were recognised in various categories amidst a relaxed evening environment of energy sector leaders.

Source: GNA