Thyssenkrup committed to boosting mobility at KIA 

The thyssenkrupp, a diversified industrial group with a growing share of capital goods and service businesses and traditional strengths in materials has indicated its commitment to boost mobility in Ghana’s Airport.

thyssenkrupp said it had made it possible for passengers to have best arrival experiences at Kotoka International Airport’s (KIA) Terminal three, a statement signed by Dr Jasmin Fischer, the Head of Media Relations at thyssenkrupp Elevator AG and copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

The statement said, with passenger volumes rising approximately by 15 per cent in the last year, KIA’s new Terminal three in Accra has been equipped with state-of-the-art boarding bridges by the company.

The statement said it was in partnership with its local distributor ARG1 Africa Limited to bring its superior airport mobility expertise to KIA’s brand-new Terminal 3, including seven passenger boarding bridges, three escalators, 16 elevators, and over 40 auxiliary equipment units.

It thyssenkrupp previously collaborated with ARG1 to supply two escalators and six elevators at the airport’s Terminal two.

Terminal three has been installed with thyssenkrupp elevators, escalators and auxiliary equipment for ground power and pre-conditioned air. The company has already provided mobility solutions at 14 other airports across Africa including Algeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria among others.

Quoting Mr Seth Miah, the West Africa Regional Manager of thyssenkrupp, the statement said: “It is exciting to see Terminal 3 at Accra’s airport open for business. This project highlights thyssenkrupp’s commitment to infrastructure development in Ghana and West Africa.

Two of our Executive Board members, Oliver Burkhard and Dr Donatus Kaufmann, visited the project site when construction was still ongoing and expressed the hope that the first-class infrastructure at Terminal three will further cement Ghana’s position as a regional hub for business.

I would also like to congratulate Mapa Construction, Ghana Airport Company and ARG1, our local distributor, for the diverse roles they played in the success of this project,” it added.

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, the number of international airline operations at KIA has increased from 35 to 38, and that, between 2016 and 2017, Accra saw a 14 per cent increase in passenger traffic.

Mr Mauro Carneiro, the Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp Airport Solutions was quoted by the statement as saying; “Together with our local partners, we are proud to be a part of making the arrivals and departures of passengers at Accra’s airport a world-class experience.

He said, the Company’s involvement in Terminal 3 was a continuation of work together with the Ghana Airport Company Limited on Terminal two, adding that; “we are especially glad to have been chosen to supply the airport’s very first passenger boarding bridges.

Accra’s Airport is yet another project to benefit from thyssenkrupp Elevator’s distribution partner approach, he said, adding that, Ghana’s growing population and economic development represented a significant business opportunity for thyssenkrupp Elevator’s urban mobility innovations.

He said, the Company, which has direct presence in more than 70 countries, has set up a network of strategic distribution partners to reach additional key markets.

The partnership with ARG1 in Ghana has seen thyssenkrupp assume a leading position in the Ghanaian elevator market.

The company’s products and services have been successfully installed at the tallest residential building in West Africa, Alto (Villagio); the Legon Teaching Hospital; the largest market in West Africa in Kumasi, Kejetia Central Market; and the Kumasi Military Hospital.

Mr Carneiro said: “As a transformer of the urban mobility industry, we supply innovative solutions that meet the requirements of urbanisation across the world. Our impact on making cities better than ever before continues to grow through our distributor network.”

Source: GNA