Ghana Beyond Aid can be achieved through partnering with China – Shi Ting Wang

The Ghana beyond aid vision, can be achieved through fruitful partnering with China, Mr Shi Ting Wang, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, stated at the Yinchuan Art Troupe Performance, at the National Theatre in Accra.

“If we dream together, the Ghana Beyond Aid would become a reality, and in the spirit of the world, having now become a community with a shared future, we can turn that vision into a reality,” he stated.

He said Ghana and China are both great nations, looking forward to improved conditions for their peoples.

Mr Shi Ting Wang said if the two countries worked together, they could realise their dreams and in effect, achieve socio-economic growth and stability.

He said peaceful relations between peoples of different countries, holds the key to sound relations between states.

He said the Chinese Embassy is ready to work with Ghanaians to promote cultural exchanges and strengthen mutual understanding.

The Yinchuan Art Troupe Performance dubbed; “Cultural Focus and China Charm,” entailed a mix of exciting performances, including martial arts, music, acrobatic display, dance, and other Chinese cultural performances.

The occasion was graced by Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, Ministers of State, members of the Diplomatic Corps and several state dignitaries.

Source: GNA