Auditor-General begins payroll and personnel verification audit

The Auditor General is to embark on a Nation-wide Payroll and Personnel Verification Audit of Government of Ghana Payroll with effect from October 9, this year.

The Nation-wide special audit is in line with section 16 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584), a statement signed by Mr George Swanzy Winful, Deputy General, Deputy Auditor-General and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday stated.

According to the Auditor-General, the exercise would start from October 9 to 16 in the Upper East Region whilst a mop up exercise for the region would start from October 17 to 23. Time table for other regions would be announced later.

The Special Audit would take-off in the Northern Region from October 10 to 17; and a mop up exercise from October 18 to 24.

According to the statement all Government employees in the two Regions must prepare for the exercise.

“All employees must avail themselves for the exercise and to come along with Biometric Registration Form, SSNIT Biometric Card (original Card), Payslip (recent), Appointment Letter (original plus photocopy), recent promotion or upgrade letter (original plus photocopy), and all academic certificates (original plus photocopy).

According to the statement, Nurses, Midwife and Doctors must provide in addition, Valid PIN from their respective Councils and at least two of the following identification cards: Voter’s ID, Passport, Driver’s License, or National Health Insurance Scheme.

According to the statement, employees on leave must provide approval letter for study leave with pay or without pay (original and copy of approval letter and completed bond forms).

Gazette or affidavit for change of name, contract renewal letters for pupil teachers or contract employees and other relevant documents relating to your employment.

Source: GNA