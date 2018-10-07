Be more customer centred – Corporate Actors urged

Mr Etornam James Flolu, the Managing Director of Eltor Consult, a distinct value-adding consultancy, has urged the corporate to tilt the service delivery toward the customer than focusing on profits for the company.

He said as technology continues to evolve on daily basis, it is important for the corporate sector to develop business solutions to become more centred on improving the experience of the customer for greater corporate and national benefit.

Mr Flolu was speaking at the Vodafone Customer Experience Summit 2018 in Accra organised by Eltor Consult and Vodafone with the aim of providing individuals and corporate service delivery through technology.

He said this year’s event focused was more focused on how technology could make the work of corporate actors easier in delivering quality and serve as a tool for growth because technology was having major impact on the corporate world.

Mr Flolu said it is time to create a new customer economy with technology at its forefront where businesses and the country create a memorable for customers and citizens.

He said this new customer economy would promote buying and selling, tourism and wilful paying for goods and services not really based on needs but the value of experience one gets from a service.

Mr Ziblim Barri Iddi, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, said there is the need for players in the tourism sector and the corporate to digitise customer services to make service more flexible for customers.

He said the numerous complains of tourists of the lack of professionalism demanded an urgent need for corporate actors to inculcate improved professionalism in service to nurture and grow tourists and increase the contribution of the sector to the economy.

Dr Barri Iddi said technology has now become part and parcel of the sector, describing it as a necessary evil that could not be done away with but rather leveraging it for innovation in improving customer experience.

He said a digitised tourism sector would mean using new technology to provide seamless customised solutions for tourists, for hotels, tourist sites and for managing data inflows from hospitality industries.

Madam Patience Obo-Nai, the Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations at Vodafone Ghana, said it is important for corporate entities to identify the relevance of customers to propel business success.

She said: “Once we acknowledge that the customer is the reason why we exist, we will do everything within our means to keep them”.

Madam Obo-Nai said a positive customer experience was the sure way to keep customers as a business, adding that there was the need to embrace ensure customer satisfaction to increases the chances of corporate success.

Mr Ken Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, said digital payments are on the rise and driven by major technological changes as well as digitally empowered customers.

He urged businesses to embrace technology to deliver unmatched customer experience to keep up with the new kind of always connected customers.

Mr Ashigbey said “in a world where effort is less and less is required, attracting customers is not sufficient anymore,” adding that converting a visit in a shop on an app or on a website into a paying app has become a key part for corporate success.

Mr Terence Flolu, the Senior District Manager of American Honda Company (Acura Division), South West in the United States of America, said customer experience was not a difficult thing to do but executed with less effort, adding that there was no stringent formula to ensure best customer experience.

He said those who excel in best customer experience were not people with high degrees but person of everyday life.

Source: GNA