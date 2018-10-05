Scholarship Secretariat interviews applicants in VR

The Scholarship Secretariat has started interviewing applicants from tertiary institutions in the Volta Region in Ho for the award of government scholarships.

Madam Lydia Darko Acheampong, Deputy Registrar of the Secretariat said the initiative was to take the services of the Secretariat to the doorsteps of students who needed financial support to further their education.

She said the Secretariat had been to other regions for the same exercise and recorded high patronage across the country.

Madam Acheampong said around mid-day of Thursday, over 300 applicants had been successful interviewed in Ho, awaiting vetting.

“Everything is on merit. So after interviewing, we will go through their records and scrutinize them but we are sure a lot of the Volta applicants will go through,” she stated.

Mr Frank Nunyuie, a level 300 student of Evangelical Presbyterian University College, who went through the interview commended the Secretariat for coming to the region and hopeful his application would go through.

Source: GNA