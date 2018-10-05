Home / General News / Scholarship Secretariat interviews applicants in VR

Scholarship Secretariat interviews applicants in VR

8 hours ago General News Leave a comment

The Scholarship Secretariat has started interviewing applicants from tertiary institutions in the Volta Region in Ho for the award of government scholarships.

Madam Lydia Darko Acheampong, Deputy Registrar of the Secretariat said the initiative was to take the services of the Secretariat to the doorsteps of students who needed financial support to further their education.

She said the Secretariat had been to other regions for the same exercise and recorded high patronage across the country.

Madam Acheampong said around mid-day of Thursday, over 300 applicants had been successful interviewed in Ho, awaiting vetting.

“Everything is on merit. So after interviewing, we will go through their records and scrutinize them but we are sure a lot of the Volta applicants will go through,” she stated.

Mr Frank Nunyuie, a level 300 student of Evangelical Presbyterian University College, who went through the interview commended the Secretariat for coming to the region and hopeful his application would go through.

Source: GNA

Check Also

Energy Commission prioritizes local content in the energy sector – Executive Secretary

The Energy Commission on Thursday announced the successful establishment of a local content unit with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions

wordpress theme powered by jazzsurf.com

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved