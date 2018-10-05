Ghana Shippers’ Authority holds seminar for exporters

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has organised a seminar for exporters and producers from the three northern regions on export procedures for non-traditional exports.

The purpose of the seminar was to give the exporters alternatives in freight payments for their cargos and to address some of the challenges they faced with regards to their work.

The GSA in collaboration with Damco logistics Ghana (part of the Maersk group), made room for an open forum as a way of knowing the exact issues the exporters were faced with and clarifying them.

Mrs Enam Kenyenso, the export manager of Damco logistics Ghana, said shippers should be able to go through the shipping processes without struggle, which required registration as an exporter with various authorities at the port.

She explained that, registered exporters should have a Tax Identification Number (TIN), which should be linked to their bank account for Letter Of Commitments (LOCs) purposes.

She said there was the need for shippers to ensure that previous LOCs, which was a requirement from the Bank of Ghana were cleared with payments received after an export cycle.

Mrs Kenyenso mentioned that, Damco provided regular weekly schedules updates and sound advice on shipping options to its exporters as benefits and gave them good communication and feedback on orders.

Mr Seidu Bakari, the Zonal Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), said issues of export and import were vital in the growth of an economy and that there was the need to hold more seminars to educate people because, a country that did not have much export had deficits.

Miss Dede Abigail Opata, the Senior Business Development Manager of Damco logistics Ghana, informed participants on the services of Damco explaining that, the company interacts with stakeholders on issues regarding logistics.

Source: GNA