Global Fund saves 27 million lives

The Global Fund, a not-for-profit entity designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria has saved 27 million lives, this year, according to new results released this week.

By the end of 2017, the Global Fund supported HIV/AIDS treatment for 17.5 million people, TB treatment for five million people, and distributed 200 million mosquito nets to combat malaria, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

The Global Fund is a leader in the fight against preventable diseases such as HIV, TB, and malaria.

In October of 2019, the Global Fund will host their sixth Global Fund Replenishment Conference in Lyon, France. The conference is a chance to raise new funds as well as mobilise partners towards ending AIDS, TB, and malaria by 2030 in alignment with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The conference is expected to raise funds for the period from 2020 to 2022.

Lyon is a fitting place for Global Fund’s conference as France is their second-largest donor, committing more than €4.2bn to the Global Fund since 2002.

France has played an integral and leading role in conducting research and serving people affected by these diseases.

Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund said “As one of the founding partners of the Global Fund, France is demonstrating great leadership and sustained commitment in global health,”

“We are extremely grateful to President Macron for leading efforts to renew and expand our impact, to the benefit of millions of people.”

Since 2002 the Global Fund has had a huge impact on the HIV, TB, and malaria epidemics.

In order to meet their goals by 2030, the Global Fund urges stronger financial and political commitments to HIV, TB, and malaria to ensure these tools get to the people who need them most.

Founded in 2002, the Global Fund raise funds and invests almost $4bn (£3.1bn) a year to support relevant programs in countries and communities in need.

