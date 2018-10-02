Technical Universities urged to come out with exclusive programmes

The Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board, Dr Kingsley Nyarko has called on Technical Universities and Polytechnics in the country, to come out with specific programmes of study exclusive for their universities.

He advised the managers of the universities to look at subjects which were not common in other African countries and package them in a way that such programmes would attract students from other African countries.

Dr Nyarko was speaking at the 14th Congregation of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) at Koforidua.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor (Mrs) Smile Gavua Dzisi, expressed the appreciation of the management of the University to the government and the Minister of Education for their support for the establishment of a modern electro-mechanical laboratory in the University.

She explained that the new laboratory would enable students of the School to acquire skills that could make them effective to compete on the global market.

Prof. Dzisi said the laboratory will also help the University to start their flagship programme of mechatronics engineering which will enable the University to produce graduates who could design, develop and implement intelligent engineered products and processes and solve challenging technical problems and contribute towards national development.

She appealed to the Ministry of Education and the GETFund to increase the allocation to the University to enable the University to fund it’s infrastructural needs.

Source: GNA