Upper West Minister inspects 40-acre prison farm under PFJs

The Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhansan Sulemana, on Friday inspected a 40-acre prison inmates’ farm at Baayiri in the Wa East District.

The visit was under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie, and sought to find out how the farm was faring under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).

Alhaji Suleman said he was impressed with the project and pledged government’s support to the Prison Service, saying the project would be extended next season to cover senior high schools, the Police Service and other state institutions.

He assured of government’s support towards institutions that would like to venture into projects like PFJ and One District One Ware House to facilitate farming activities.

The 40-acre maize farm received funding and support from the National Youth Authority (NYA) and the PFJ.

Mr Samuel Sasu Yeboah, the Regional Director of Agriculture, said the farm was attacked by fall army worm but officials responded swiftly to tame it, paving way for better crop performance.

He added that the crops would be ready for harvest soon and predicted a good harvest of a minimum of 15 maxi bags per acre and maximum of 18 maxi bags per acre.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, the Upper West Regional Director of NYA, said through the Youth in Agric Entrepreneurship programme, the Authority had carried out a pilot project to providing support to youth groups in selected communities covering 130 acre farm with maize being the major crop.

There are 10 acre maize farms each in Goyiri, Siiri-Yiri, Busa, Foensi, Kyalon, Ga, Kpari, and 20 acre cowpea farm at Navariwie among other beneficiary communities.

He said the pilot projects were yielding good results and promised to extend the programme to all youth groups who would like to go into farming as a business.

Source: GNA